Former Bafana Bafana players Ntshumayelo and Masenamela to undergo trials at Mbabane Highlanders

The two former Bafana Bafana players will be looking to impress and earn themselves deals at Ezimnyama Ngenkani

Ex- midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo and former defender Punch Masenamela are set to undergo trials at Mbabane Highlanders.

The two experienced players are currently free agents and they are keen to secure deals ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

Highlanders club director Ally Kgomongwe confirmed Ntshumayelo and Masenamela will be assessed by the Eswatini side's technical team.

“We will be joined by both Ntshumayelo and Masenamela next week at training and they will be assessed by our technical team," Kgomongwe told the Swazi Observer.

"We will wait for a report from our coaches to know if we will sign them or not.

Nicknamed Ezimnyama Ngenkani, Highlanders finished fifth in the Eswatini Premier League last season.

Kgomongwe explained that they are looking to assemble a team which can challenge for the title in the new campaign

“We are still trying to assemble a competitive and quality team that would bring back the glory days to our passionate supporters," he added.

"We appeal for patience and unity from the entire Highlanders family as we rebuild the team."

Ntshumayelo is currently a free agent after parting ways with Premier Soccer League ( ) side FC at the end of the 2018/19 campaign

While Masenamela, who also played for , spent some time with Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Baberwa FC last season.