Rhulani Mokwena has lifted the lid on Bongani Zungu's minimal involvement this season.

Mokwena gives update on Zungu

He has made a few cameo appearances

Sundowns look forward to Arrows clash

WHAT HAPPENED: When Zungu re-joined Mamelodi Sundowns last year, he was visibly out of shape for a professional footballer and the club put him on weight loss program, which has yielded the desired results, according to his coach Mokwena.

However, Zungu is still a bit part player in the Downs team, having made 18 appearances last season across all competitions. In the new 2023/24 campaign 'Ben 10' has often featured off the bench, playing no more than six minutes across all three games and Mokwena says he is edging closer to being a regular player.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He is getting there and he is understanding. Bongz has struggled. Bongz had a stint at Amiens and then was sent on loan to Rangers. He played a bit and had a little off-field issue and all these things," Mokwena told members of the media.

"He said to me the other day - and this is the starting point - 'I'm falling in love with the game again', it's a big statement and you have to understand, imagine if you're a player like Zungu with all the hardships you've gone through.

"The first thing you do is to protect your heart from the game because it will hurt you so much, and now the process is to get Zungu to fall in love with the game again, to make the sacrifices for football again.

"To make football feel like number one again, that’s a process, but he’s getting there, he really is and he is looking trimmer, lost a lot of weight and last season when I said he needs to lose weight and you guys (members of the media) were also upset with the weight of Zungu," the Downs mentor added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zungu has shredded some weight and Mokwena has wagged his finger at Zungu's critics, suggesting that he should be applauded for getting into shape.

"You now also have to publicly congratulate him for working so hard, especially because he’s shredded three or four kilos and that’s very difficult… It's a process but I am very proud of him and very proud of the players, we have to manage these players, they are human beings, who are very delicate," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs will host Golden Arrows on Tuesday afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Follow the live action here.