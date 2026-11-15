Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach weighs in on Pitso Mosimane's decision to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'We don’t know what happens inside the camp'

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Grant Johnson has reacted to the defender being named on the bench for South Africa’s recent AFCON qualifier. The Chicago Fire star watched from the sidelines as the Mzansi outfit surrendered a lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with Kenya.

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'We were a little bit too casual'

South Africa were forced to settle for a frustrating point on Friday evening after a late Kenya equaliser spoiled the party at the Orlando Amstel Arena. The 2-2 draw has left fans and pundits questioning the team's defensive stability under Pitso Mosimane, especially after the Harambee Stars managed to claw their way back into the contest.

“I think in some instances we were a little bit too casual. Some of our passing was not as accurate as it should be, and we became a bit complacent, especially in the second half,” Johnson said, as per The South African.

Mbokazi selection dilemma

Much of the post-match discussion has centered on the absence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The 21-year-old Chicago Fire star is widely regarded as one of the country's brightest talents, yet he remained an unused substitute throughout the ninety minutes. Johnson was adamant that the youngster remains the premier choice for the national team’s defensive unit despite the coach’s decision to look elsewhere.

“It’s a difficult one. He is our best defender by far. He just came back from injury, so that puts a spanner in the works,” Johnson explained.

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The travel demands of playing in Major League Soccer also appeared to play a role in Mosimane's selection process. Johnson noted that the long-haul journey from the United States to South Africa can be physically draining for players.

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'I would have played him'

Despite his admiration for Mbokazi, Johnson acknowledged that external observers lack the full picture regarding the player's readiness. “Also, the distance from America. We had quite a few players who struggled with the travel from America to here. It’s not just the distance, it’s the time zone difference as well. Your sleeping patterns are out, so you have to take all these things into consideration when selecting your team,” he added.

The former coach admitted he would have leaned toward starting the Chicago Fire man but deferred to the information available to the technical staff. “He is our best defender. I would have played him, but we don’t know what happens inside the camp and how he was feeling. I’m sure the coach asked how he was feeling,” Johnson concluded.

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As Bafana look ahead to their next set of fixtures, the pressure will be on Mosimane to solidify a defense that looked vulnerable against Kenya.