Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach tips Ricardo Goss to step up amid Ronwen Williams injury uncertainty - 'I would pick him against Kenya'

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South Africa face a significant selection headache ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. With the captain struggling for fitness, the debate over who should take the gloves has intensified among the Bafana faithful.

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'Goss can be the solution'

As South Africa prepares for a crucial double-header against Kenya, the fitness of talismanic goalkeeper Ronwen Williams remains a primary concern. The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been sidelined for his club's recent fixtures, leaving national team head coach Pitso Mosimane with a difficult decision to make regarding his starting eleven.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has weighed in on the debate, acknowledging that the current selection landscape is far from straightforward. Heredia noted that while Williams is the undisputed first choice when healthy, the backup options present a unique set of challenges. The veteran coach believes that the choice between Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine will be pivotal for Mosimane as he seeks to secure Bafana's place in the upcoming continental showpiece.

“It’s a complicated situation," Heredia told Soccer Laduma. "This is quite interesting. Look, the number one, of course, is Ronwen. There's no discussion. But, honestly, if Ronwen is not there, to me, Goss can be the solution.”

Experience versus form in goal

Goss has recently enjoyed a productive spell at club level, stepping in for the injured Williams at Sundowns and maintaining two clean sheets.

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Despite Chaine's recent rise, Heredia pointed out a specific concern regarding both backup options compared to the regular captain. “Yeah, look, it's something to be very careful about, because there’s also Chaine, who always keeps clean sheets. But Goss and Chaine’s problem is their lack of international experience.

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“There’s a big difference between them and Ronwen,” Heredia explained.

'I would pick him'

Heredia leaned toward the familiarity and longevity of Goss within the national team setup.

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“If Ronwen is not available, well, probably Goss. I would pick him to start against Kenya. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Chaine, but Goss, like I said, has been around for too long in the national team,” the veteran coach added.

The tactical battle will be intriguing, especially considering Chaine started the previous international match before being replaced by Goss after the hour mark. With both goalkeepers having seen action recently, the final decision will likely come down to Mosimane's assessment of their performance in training camp.