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The talented attacker has taken the Belgian Pro League by storm following his high-profile move from Orlando Pirates, defying initial expectations about his physical readiness for European football. Former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has now opened up about his own miscalculations regarding the youngster’s transition to Royale Union SG.

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Proving the doubters wrong in Europe

Relebohile Mofokeng has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Belgium after moving from Orlando Pirates in the previous transfer window, firmly establishing himself as a key figure for Royale Union SG.

Former South Africa manager Hugo Broos is among those who expected a much longer period of adjustment for the talented attacker. Speaking on the Prime Sports With Mahlatse podcast, the Belgian tactician revealed his initial skepticism when the move was first proposed. Broos admitted that he feared the player's physical profile would make it difficult for him to compete against the robust defenders found in the Belgian top flight during his debut campaign.

Physical concerns vs technical brilliance

“I think it was very important for Rele to come step after step,” Broos said. “And again, I’m very surprised really what he’s doing in Belgium for the moment. I remember a few phone calls in the pre-season from journalists who said, ‘Who is that guy?’ I said, ‘Okay, it’s a very good player, certainly, but he’s 162 [centimetres tall], and he has 62 kilos. I think in the Belgian competition it will be difficult for him’. And they said yes, ‘we saw him and we thought he was a player for the youth.’”

Despite these early reservations from local media and coaching staff alike, Mofokeng took advantage of opportunities in the starting XI. Broos noted that while circumstances played a part in his early integration, the player's own quality was the deciding factor. The young star has shown a level of maturity that suggests he belongs at the highest level, regardless of the physical disadvantages he might face on paper against European opposition.

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“I said, when you see him, he’s a very good player, so he will need some adaptation. But yeah, he didn’t need it. He had a little bit of luck that there were some injuries, so they gave him the chance. But he took it with both hands, and now he’s playing very well. I’m happy for him also. I will see him at the end of the month. I’m going to look for a game, and yes, we talk to each other, we see each other then,” the former coach added.

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A bright future for Bafana's gem

The success of the former Pirates man is seen as a major boost for South African football on the global stage. After helping Bafana reach the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mofokeng's European exploits are further validating the talent coming out of the PSL. Broos believes that if the 22-year-old maintains his current trajectory, a move to an even bigger league could be on the horizon before long.

“I follow him from very close, and everybody likes him, but when you see Rele, who can be angry on Rele, nobody,” Broos continued as he praised the youngster's personality and work ethic. “So, I’m very happy, really very happy for him that he succeeds so quickly in Belgium. And maybe it opens other doors at the end of the season when he goes on like this. It will be sure, and it’s good for African football also.”

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With the January transfer window approaching, Mofokeng's performances in the Europa League have alerted scouts from across the continent. For now, the focus remains on continuing his development at Royale Union SG, where he has quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet. The Bafana star’s ability to defy physical expectations serves as a blueprint for other South African talents looking to make the jump to Europe.