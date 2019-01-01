Former Bafana Bafana and Everton midfielder Pienaar completes Uefa A Diploma

The 37-year-old is ready to coach at the highest level after acquiring his coaching badges from Irish Football Association

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has completed his coaching badges.

The retired midfielder shared his latest success with his followers on social media after being awarded the Uefa A Diploma.

I want to give glory to The Most High.For giving me the strength to go through all this stuff.#GodisGreat pic.twitter.com/824gT2aoxL — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) September 16, 2019

Pienaar joins a long list of retired South African players to have ventured into coaching.

He enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe where he turned out for Amsterdam, , and Hotspur among other teams.

The 37-year-old began the coaching course in June 2018 but at the time, he was unsure if he wanted to be a head coach.

Pienaar retired in March 2018 barely six months after joining side as a free agent.

More to follow...