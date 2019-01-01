Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Nomvethe honoured with doctoral degree

Nomvethe has seen a new title added next to his name in surprising circumstances

Former Bafana Bafana and striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has been honoured with a doctoral degree by the St Paul Bible Institute.

According to AmaZulu, the 41-year-old was recognized for his contribution to the game.

Siyabonga Nomvethe has been honored by the St Paul Bible Institute with a Doctorate Degree in Sport.



Siyabonga Nomvethe has been honored by the St Paul Bible Institute with a Doctorate Degree in Sport. Bhele was recognized for his contribution to the game, serving as a role model to youngsters.

Nomvethe enjoyed a football career which spanned over two decades before hanging his boots at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Durban-born legend had spells in Europe with the likes of , and Aalborg BK.

This was after he signed for from African Wanderers in 1998.

Nomvethe spent three seasons at Amakhosi before being snatched by Italian outfit, Udinese in 2001.

He also played for two other Soweto teams in and Moroka Swallows.

In 2012, Nomvethe won big at the PSL awards when he defied the odds to win the Golden Boot with 20 goals.

He also bagged the PSL Footballer of the Year, while earning the league's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year accolades.

Despite his age, Nomvethe continued to play an influential role after leaving Swallows for AmaZulu.

Nomvethe retired from professional football having played 81 times for Bafana Bafana between 1999 and 2012. He scored 16 international goals for Bafana Bafana.