Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucas Thwala has opened up on his employment struggles after hanging up his boots.

Thwala was part of Bafana team that played in 2010 World Cup

He also played for SuperSport United

Thwala feels former players are neglected

WHAT HAPPENED: Thwala served the South African football scene for almost a decade, playing for Orlando Pirates, SuperSport, Platinum Stars and the national team.

After bowing out of active football, the left-footed ex-defender has not found it easy getting formal employment in the sport.

Thwala insists it is tough to motivate young talents to consider taking football as a career.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am helping people with aerobics. I have been doing it for six years now... for free," Thwala told Snl24.

"I can't charge people because if I do, the municipality will also charge me for using the hall. I just do it to help the community; I am not working and I have no income.

I don't know what more to do, we are not recognized as ex-players. There is no way I can't fit [in] at any position in sports both at the provincial level and local municipality.

"It is unfortunate that the young players look up to me and get discouraged about pursuing football when they see us doing nothing. We motivate them and tell them that football is a good career but then they ask 'What has football done for us?'

"You don't know how to motivate the youngsters when you are in this situation. It is very unfortunate that [people] don't recognize you after all that you have done for football, for the sport. It is very sad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former defender was part of the Bafana squad that played in the historic 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

He played for the Sea Robbers from 2004 to 2012, before joining SuperSport United for a short stint.

During his active days, the now 41-year-old won the Premier Soccer League title, the League Cup, and MTN8 among other titles.

WHAT NEXT: Thwala's appeal will hopefully see him getting back into football in some capacity. But he joins a long line of former players who have found life after football difficult. In 2020 the PSL announced the Player Transitional Programme to assist players with life after football.