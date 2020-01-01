Former Arsenal star Gervinho honoured by Ivorian government

The ex-Gunners wideman was given a humanitarian award by the Ministry of Women, Family and Children on Thursday

forward Gervinho has been made Ambassador of Child Protection by the nation’s Ministry of Women Family and Children.

At the ceremony held on Thursday, the attacker was praised by Ramata Ly Bakayoko, the Minister of Women, Family and Children, for his self-sacrificing nature and willingness to support children’s rights.

“The one who has stood out most in actions in favour of children is Gervinho. This is why the Ivorian government, through the Ministry, has decided to award him the title of Child Protection Champion,” Bakayoko said at the occasion.

“We are particularly pleased to receive a national hero, an Ivorian who is the pride of the nation internationally."

Further praising the 2015 winner, she said: “Gervinho is recognized as an altruistic player. He is a person who has always carried out discreet actions in favour of the children and society.

“The values he embodies are reason enough to make him an ambassador for the cause of children.”

Gervinho, moved by the Minister’s speech, vowed to do all he could to be worthy of his role.

“I had a difficult childhood. I had to have people help me become what I am today,” the Parma player added.

“I have always helped children with the utmost discretion. I promise to do even more and help the Ministry in its fight for the development of children.”

Gervinho has scored four times and supplied three assists for Parma in the this season.

The seventh-placed Yellow and Blues return to league action on Monday, January 6 to play .