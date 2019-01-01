Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace forward Marouane Chamakh retires from football

The ex-Morocco international has been without a club since he left Cardiff City in 2016

Former and forward Marouane Chamakh has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Chamakh enjoyed a successful playing stint in the French with , where he won the Marc-Vivien Foe prize, the top-flight title, two League Cups, amongst others.

The Moroccan switched to in 2010 to join Arsenal on a free transfer and he went on to score eight goals in 40 league appearances.

After struggling to secure regular playing time in Arsene Wenger's team, Chamakh was loaned out to for the second half of the 2012-13, season where he played only three games.

He moved to Crystal Palace the following the summer and spent three seasons at Selhurst Park, before joining on a short-term deal in October 2016.

The 35-year-old managed only two appearances with the Bluebirds in the Championship and his last competitive game was on December 3, 2016.

After two-and-a-half years without football, Chamakh confirmed his decision to hang up his boots.

"It's been two years since I really played football. I wanted to get closer to my family, and today I can say that I have retired from football.," Chamakh told BeIN Sports.

"I'm going to try to pass my degrees, I'm going to do things little by little and seriously."

On the international scene, Chamakh helped to a second-place finish at the 2004 in .

He scored 18 goals in 65 international outings for the Atlas Lions.