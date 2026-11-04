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David Ospina Colombia Getty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Former Arsenal and Al-Nassr goalkeeper: Ospina announces decisive decision on his future

Colombia vs Chile
Colombia
Chile
Friendlies
Al Nassr FC
Arsenal
D. Ospina
Colombia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
England

"I will go wherever my smile takes me"

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, of Mexican club Atlante, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 38.

The 38-year-old spent four years at Arsenal between 2014 and 2018, then moved to Napoli until 2022 before joining Al-Nassr, where he stayed until 2024.

French fans know him well too. He spent six years at Nice between 2008 and 2014.

Ospina confirmed the news in a message on his Instagram account. "I say to football, thank you! I will not give it up... but I am grateful! It has been a wonderful journey! From now on, I will go wherever my smile takes me," he wrote.

Next matches
COL

COL

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

CHL

CHL

He racked up more than 600 appearances across his career, including 131 for Colombia. That tally makes him the nation's most-capped player of all time, level with James Rodriguez.

 

 

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