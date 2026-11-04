Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, of Mexican club Atlante, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 38.

The 38-year-old spent four years at Arsenal between 2014 and 2018, then moved to Napoli until 2022 before joining Al-Nassr, where he stayed until 2024.

French fans know him well too. He spent six years at Nice between 2008 and 2014.

Ospina confirmed the news in a message on his Instagram account. "I say to football, thank you! I will not give it up... but I am grateful! It has been a wonderful journey! From now on, I will go wherever my smile takes me," he wrote.

Next matches COL Friendlies 19:00 CHL

He racked up more than 600 appearances across his career, including 131 for Colombia. That tally makes him the nation's most-capped player of all time, level with James Rodriguez.