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Fuad Anwar, the former Saudi Al-Nassr star, believes that Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo was the reason Al-Nassr lost the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday evening, in a game rescheduled from the ninth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Speaking to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Fuad Anwar said: "Al-Nassr were in the game, especially in the first half, and managed to take the lead through a goal from the Portuguese legend Ronaldo."

He continued: "But he (Ronaldo) failed to convert the penalty that would have allowed Al-Nassr to stay in control, and that is what gave the Al-Ahli players the motivation to get back into the match, equalise and then win, with Al-Nassr losing their attacking power after Senegalese Sadio Mane's absence for family reasons."

It was a rare sight. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for a penalty in the 18th minute and sent Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way , only for the ball to strike the right-hand post.

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Opta figures show Ronaldo has now missed both penalties he has taken in this season's Roshn Saudi League. The first came against goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

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That already matches his total misses from the whole of last season's Roshn Saudi League, when he converted 6 of his 8 spot-kicks.

It's also the first time Ronaldo has missed two consecutive penalties in the Roshn Saudi League since he joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the termination of his Manchester United contract.

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Anwar also pointed to the financial crisis at Al-Nassr, which he believes has left the club in a difficult position. They've failed to sign new players, and that has hurt all the more since Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic left.

He explained: "Al-Nassr are going through difficult circumstances this season, especially because they were unable to strengthen their squad during the last summer transfer window due to the financial situation, which meant they started the season with limited personnel, and the Australian Ange Postecoglou, the team's coach, is not to blame for that."

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He added: "Whoever let the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic go and brought the Portuguese Samu Costa to Al-Nassr this season bears the responsibility, especially as the latter has not yet done anything to justify it, and it would have been better to renew the Croatian star's contract."

Still, Anwar refused to rule Al-Nassr out of the race for this season's Roshn Saudi League title, insisting the squad has plenty of outstanding players capable of getting them back on track.

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He concluded: "The defeat will not affect Al-Nassr. The team has outstanding stars capable of getting through this phase and these circumstances, and I expect them to be strong contenders and to return to second place starting from the next round."

The setback left Al-Nassr third in the table on 28 points. They sit two behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand, and trail second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.