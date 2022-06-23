Former Al Ahly coach Mosimane cannot understand why Hunt is still unemployed

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician finds it strange that the hugely experienced trainer is yet to find a job, six months since he left Chippa United

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane cannot understand why ex-SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt is still without a job despite his extensive experience.

Hunt parted ways with Chippa United in December last year and has been without a job since, and on Wednesday, he posted an image of himself online with the caption “missing it”, accompanied by a football emoji.

Reacting to the post, Mosimane, who had numerous touchline battles with Hunt wrote on social media:

@gavinhunt12 I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many League and Cup trophies, plus CAF Champions League experience. Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City.💪🏾✊🏽 https://t.co/Ro1vOxBXbQ — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 23, 2022

“@gavinhunt12 I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many League and Cup trophies, plus CAF Champions League experience. Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City.”

“Missing our Friday Nights nail biting big games and we both came out of those battles exhausted, with fresh open wounds,” he added.

Hunt had travelled to England to join Premier League champions Manchester City for a two-week training lesson in February.

He was tipped for a return to SuperSport in April as well as the coaching vacancy at Tanzanian giants Simba SC in May but that did not materialise.

Just last month, Hunt was reported not to be in a hurry for a new job but as his latest posts suggests, he could be ready for a return to the dugout.

Hunt had a successful six-year stint with SuperSport (2007-2013) that yielded three PSL titles and the Nedbank Cup while being crowned Coach of the Year on three occasions, before moving to Bidvest Wits where he spent seven years, winning the league, Telkom Knockout and MTN 8.

He had a one-year stint with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs before he left to join Chippa where he spent six months and left after he was put on ‘precautionary suspension’ following the team’s poor run of results in the PSL.

Following the departure, Hunt said his style of being ‘too honest’ with his employers could be working against him.

“Maybe I am too honest. Maybe I talk too much and I am too opinionated, and club bosses dislike honesty in coaches. I lost my coaching job because of that," he said in January.

“But I will never change my principle for anyone else. I will stick to what I believe in.”

The 57-year-old began his coaching career at Seven Stars in 1995 and went on to manage Hellenic, Black Leopards and Moroka Swallows before joining SuperSport.