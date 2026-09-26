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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS FC-LYONAFP
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Former AC Milan player Athekame makes his first start for Switzerland and provides an assist

Switzerland

ZacharyAthekame has made an excellent start to the season. The former AC Milan full-back, who joined Lyon on a straight loan in the summer, keeps impressing with Switzerland after catching everyone by surprise in Ligue 1. He made his first start for the Swiss national team today and left his mark in the emphatic 3-0 win over Montenegro.


Assist for Amdouni's first goal with a low cross from the right side of the box, then he also had a hand in Switzerland's third with another pass for Amdouni. Ardon Jashari also played the full 90 minutes from the start, lining up alongside Freuler in midfield.

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