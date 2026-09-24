Angry, apologetic in a way the Yemeni public had never seen from him, Algeria's Noureddine Ould Ali broke his silence to open fire on his players. Less than 90 minutes into a disastrous opener, the coach reached for no flimsy excuses. He levelled a direct, harsh accusation instead, branding it "collective negligence" on a dark night that ended in a humiliating four-goal defeat to the UAE in Yemen's opening fixture at Gulf Cup 27.

Ould Ali, head coach of Yemen's senior national side, tore into his players and held them responsible for the heavy 4-0 loss to the UAE on Thursday, in the first round of Group Two of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf Cup 27" in Jeddah.

The Algerian offered a frank apology to the Yemeni fans who had come to back the team, telling a stormy post-match press conference: "Unfortunately, we say to the fans present: forgive us, as negligence was the headline of today's match."

He added: "I spoke with the players about this matter, especially on the defensive side, against a team that has players with high quality and individual skills. God willing, the future will be better."









I take responsibility

He didn't stop at the defence. Ould Ali stressed the failing ran through every line, adding with complete frankness: "The negligence was collective, from defence to attack, and I take this responsibility. God willing, the reaction will be positive."

Reaching for something to soften the blow, the Algelian pointed to his players' lack of experience and urged them to move on quickly, saying: "We must not go back to thinking about the past. We do not have experienced players, and we must learn from the defeat in order to compete in the next match."

The result sends the UAE top of Group Two on three points, with Bahrain up next in the second round. Yemen, meanwhile, get one final chance to correct their course against Qatar. Both matches are played on Sunday.







