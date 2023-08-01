Forget Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates - Khanye details why 'it will take so many years to break Mamelodi Sundowns'

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has predicted Mamelodi Sundowns as 2023/24 Premier Soccer League champions.

Downs have enjoyed PSL dominance for years now

Chiefs and Pirates have struggled to match them

Khanye feels they will not break Downs anytime soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have dominated domestic football in recent years, marked by the record six straight league titles. That has thrust the spotlight on traditional giants Chiefs and Orlando Pirates struggling to stop Masandawana.

Khanye disqualifies the Soweto giants from toppling Sundowns and explains why he believes Rhulani Mokwena’s men will continue dominating the PSL.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “It’s going to take so many years to break them,” Khanye said as per iDiski Times.

“Pitso has laid a strong foundation and the structure is still solid. Rhulani came and complimented it, even though I feel they failed last season. They don’t just sign players because the transfer window is open. They sign players because of the need for those players.

“Thapelo Maseko was the best player for SuperSport and Sundowns didn’t have an out-and-out player, especially one that plays left-forward. That boy is very skilful and he’s going to complement them and he is comfortable technique-wise.

“The guy they signed from Stellenbosch, Mendieta is a very good player, he can play as a number 10, right-forward and he can cut in. He is going to be difficult. I’ve also watched clips of the Brazilian, very dynamic I mean he’s Brazilian you know and he can score goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khanye's remarks could be backed by how the Brazilians performed during their pre-season tour of the Netherlands. After winning three games and drawing one against European opponents, Sundowns showed they could be stronger than they were last term.

But Pirates also showed they could give the Brazilians a good run for their money after an impressive pre-season camp in Spain. That has left former Buccaneers defender Edelbert Dinha convinced they could challenge Sundowns.

While encouraging outings for Pirates and Sundowns were witnessed, Chiefs endured a difficult pre-season in which they were far from convincing as they lost friendly matches to Young Africans and Township Rollers.

WHAT NEXT? Masandawana and their PSL rivals are making final preparations to kick-start their 2023/24 season this weekend.