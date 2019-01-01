Foreign coaches in the PSL must add value to Bafana Bafana – Nyirenda

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele boss has shared his ambitions with the Limpopo-based club, saying he wants to contribute to South African football

FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has explained his ambition is to add value to South African football and have five players in his team representing Bafana Bafana.

The Zambian manager was unhappy they lost two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches in a row, but insists their main priority is to successfully retain their Telkom Knockout Cup title.

On the other hand, the former striker has welcomed the appointment of former Zimbabwean international Norman Mapeza at but also wants to see South African coaches heading to Zambia.

“In the next game (against ) something must come out, I think my boys were excellent. We were all over the opponent which was at home, I think you saw that Maritzburg were not there,” Nyirenda told the media after their 1-0 loss to on Wednesday night.

“They did not even touch our goals in the second half. I think we just need a player that can come with a hat-trick for such a game but we are not having it.

“I am not happy with our targets but I am happy with the building of the team. I think we have built a good team and all we need now is a finishing touch.”

As the TKO Cup is set to be launched on Wednesday next week, ‘The Black Stone’ added he wants to lead the Limpopo-based club to the finals once again whilst lamenting the upcoming Fifa international break.

“We are going all out for it, that is our Cup and we have to fight for it. The best we can do is to reach the final and see what can happen,” he added.

“I don’t think we want the break, we are on handbrake now because we will have to start the engine again. I think the rhythm has to flow. You play two games and you go three weeks out, this is too much.

“We’ve had three Fifa calendars and we only are seven or eight games into the season. I think if we can defend the Cup if we don’t then we must go for the Nedbank Cup. Since I came to , the aim I have is to play Caf competitions with any team that I’ll be with, especially Baroka.

“I want to win a Caf competition for a South African team. However, we have to focus on our next game against AmaZulu. They are a tough team and run as we do, play direct football, they can pass and they are quick. So, it will be very interesting.”

Moreover, the former Chipolopolo boss has praised Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs for having faith in foreign black coaches such as Kaitano Tembo of SuperSport United and Mapeza, but wants such coaches to bring something different.

Article continues below

“I think if you are in football, you have to know that you’re in a global game and I’d love to see South Africans coaching in Zambia. Coaching in and that is how we grow in football,” continued Nyirenda.

“You don’t grow by being in the same environment or space. It is so good that some people are seeing something from the coaches from outside but I think the most important thing for us when we come here is to add value to South African football, not just come and visit and go back.

“We need to add value to the national team and as I’m training Baroka, I’m always preaching to the players that I want to see five players in Bafana then we are doing something,” he concluded.