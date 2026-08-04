The Serbian star Novak Djokovic has continued to put forward new ideas to develop the sport of tennis and make it more attractive, particularly for young fans, proposing radical changes to the match system.

In remarks carried by Marca newspaper, Djokovic called for a shorter set, four games rather than six, scrapped the Deuce/Advantage system and capped matches at two hours.

Djokovic said: "We have to change the scoring system. Sets should no longer be played to six games, but to four. I would also scrap the advantage. And if the Grand Slam matches continued with the best-of-five-sets system, they would take only around two hours. That would be better for everyone."

Few players know long matches like Djokovic does. His most recent epic came against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the last Wimbledon Championships, a 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) win that stretched to 5 hours and 15 minutes.

That contest stands as the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history, and the fifth longest match the tournament has ever seen.

It is not the first time he has pushed to modernise the game. Only weeks ago he spoke about the need to change to attract younger generations.

He said at the time: "How do we attract the new generations? Perhaps they watch the four Grand Slams, but no more than that. They will not sit for four or five hours a day following a tennis match. Their ability to concentrate is different, and we must understand how the market works today."

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