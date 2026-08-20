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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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For the sake of En-Nesyri: Al-Ittihad star threatened with betrayal!

Y. En-Nesyri
Al Ittihad
G. Ilenikhena
J. Wissing
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
France
Germany

A major shock expected

Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jan Siewert is weighing up a striking call ahead of Friday's clash with Al-Qadsiah in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, one that could decide the fate of a foreign player in his squad.

The dilemma centres on Nigeria's George Ilenikhena. Siewert may leave him out of the matchday squad to make room for Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, with foreign player slots limited. That puts the Nigerian striker under threat despite his standout display in the last match.

Read also: Amid departure reports: Siewert reveals the reason for Diaby's absence from Al-Ittihad

Ilenikhena lit up the round-of-32 tie with Al-Najma in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, scoring twice to steer Al-Ittihad to a clean 3-0 win. He could hardly have sent the coaching staff a clearer message, reopening the debate over his right to feature more prominently.

His brilliance has fuelled growing fan demands for more game time. Criticism of Youssef En-Nesyri has risen in return, particularly after his failure to hit the expected level at the start of his spell with "the Dean".

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

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According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Siewert wants to take both En-Nesyri and Ilenikhena to face Al-Qadsiah, but the final squad hinges on the medical report on Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic.

Should Simic be passed fit, Siewert may have to drop Ilenikhena to fit En-Nesyri in. That would be a major surprise given the Nigerian's impressive showing against Al-Najma.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

So Ilenikhena could end up paying the price for his own brilliance. He now waits on the German coach, who faces a tricky call: stick with a player who has just proven himself, or hand En-Nesyri a fresh chance to lead Al-Ittihad's attack against Al-Qadsiah.

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