For the history books: Italy break their 64-year curse against France

Italy claimed a historic 3-1 victory over France in the match that brought them together on Thursday evening at the San Siro, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League, putting an end to a long run of negative results against Les Bleus on Italian soil.
Italy had not beaten France on home soil since 5 May 1962, a 2-1 win in Florence.
France went ahead that day through Jean-Claude Piumi in the 28th minute, only for Jose Altafini to strike twice in quick succession, in the 47th and 51st minutes, to turn it around for the hosts.
The two sides have met several times in Italy since then, yet the Azzurri could never repeat the trick.
On their last trip to the San Siro in November 2024, France won 3-1, another Nations League fixture.
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A negative episode for Upamecano
There was an unwanted landmark for French defender Dayot Upamecano. France shipped three goals in a game in which he played the full 90 minutes for the first time in his international career.
The last time France conceded three with Upamecano on the pitch in a single match came in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Those three, though, were spread across 120 minutes after the game went to extra time and was settled on penalties.
Upamecano featured in that Qatar final, which finished 3-3 before France lost on penalties, one of the most thrilling matches in the tournament's history.
Thursday's game burst into life early. Michael Olise pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma fumble to put France ahead in the tenth minute, before Pio Esposito levelled for Italy in the 26th.
After the break the drama kept coming. Sebastiano Esposito missed a penalty in the 60th minute, Davide Frattesi then nudged Italy in front in the 63rd, and Pio Esposito sealed it from the spot in the 75th.
The result moves Italy onto 10 points, level with France at the top of Group One but ahead on goal difference and head-to-head. Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, tasted his first defeat as Les Bleus coach.
The first meeting between the pair had finished 1-1. Olise curled in a superb free-kick to put France ahead before Alessandro Bastoni equalised for Italy.
Victory leaves Italy sitting pretty ahead of their final group game, away to Belgium. A draw is all they need to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.
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A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.