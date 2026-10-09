"For the greats only": Al-Nassr's scarf places Ronaldo in the hearts of the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo won a place in the hearts of Al-Nassr's supporters with a special gesture after the club's win over Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Diriyah 3-0 on Friday evening at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo left his mark on the match in the 23rd minute. French winger Kingsley Coman struck a powerful shot that goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah blocked, and the ball dropped to the Portuguese in front of an empty net.





His most notable gesture, though, came after the final whistle, just before he celebrated the comprehensive win with the fans at Al-Awwal Park.

Picking up an Al-Nassr scarf off the pitch, Ronaldo wrapped it around his neck before the celebrations began.

The moment delighted Al-Nassr fans, who celebrated it on social media as a sign of the strong bond between them and the Portuguese star.

The club joined in, posting a video on its official "X" account with the caption: "The colours of the greatest entity are worn only by the great."

Al-Nassr's supporters had rallied behind Ronaldo before kick-off, chanting his name and raising a banner in his support following his recent dispute with coach Jorge Jesus in the Portugal national team.