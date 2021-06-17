For several Kaizer Chiefs players, there's more on the line than the Caf Champions League final

Amakhosi play Wydad Casablanca on Saturday at the Stade Mohamed V in a first leg Caf Champions League semi-final, with the return game a week later

For a number of Kaizer Chiefs players, it's possible that the last few games of the season may determine whether they remain at the club or not.

For a number of reasons - including the arrival of a new head coach with Stuart Baxter and the end of the club's Fifa transfer ban, it's highly likely that there could be a significant amount of transfer business taking place in the off-season.

The Chiefs squad has in any case been due for an upgrade for some time now as a number of their long-serving stalwarts start to reach the end of their careers.

And Baxter's arrival at the end of the Fifa ban and an aging team aside, there are some players who have never settled and never found form in their time with the Glamour Boys.

Baxter, who worked with a number of the current squad during his previous spell at Chiefs six years to nine years ago, may already have some ideas of whom he wants to keep and which players he wants to sign. Or at least which positions need strengthening.

And of course assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, and those in management above them, will also already have their own opinions of which players a successful future Chiefs side could be built around.

Article continues below

However, with so many variables and decisions to make - such as, will veteran players who have donned the armband including Bernard Parker, Itumeleng Khune, Willard Katsande or Ramahlwe Mphahlele be around next season - a lot could hinge on the last few games. More so now that Baxter might have more of a 'blank slate' approach to that of predecessor Gavin Hunt.

Certainly there are positions all over which need strengthening at Chiefs and there's probably no more than seven or eight players who can be pretty much assured of being in the plans for next season and beyond.

So in that respect, the two semi-finals and possible final will effectively be a trial for some players, for whom there is also the chance of going down in club folklore by helping the Soweto side to follow in the footsteps of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and win the African Champions League.