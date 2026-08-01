Ferran Torres wants to leave Barcelona straight away and join Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports. Foot Mercato says the Spaniard made the decision during his holiday to leave the Catalan club and join the reigning Champions League winners. Talks between the player's camp and the French side are already under way. Marca adds that no major obstacles are expected in the follow-up negotiations between PSG and Barca, which are due to take place next week.

The fee is expected to push past the €50 million mark. Barca had already budgeted for that figure before the World Cup. Ferran Torres's displays in North America, and especially his decisive goal in the final against Argentina, are unlikely to have lowered his price.

There could be room for Ferran Torres in Paris if Bradley Barcola leaves, with the forward linked with several clubs including Liverpool. At Barcelona, Ferran Torres played a key role in attack under Hansi Flick last season and at times moved ahead of Robert Lewandowski as the main striker. He started no fewer than 23 league games and scored 16 goals as Barca won a second straight title.

In total, Ferran Torres has 65 goals and 23 assists in 207 games for the Catalans, who signed him in 2022 for a transfer fee of €55 million from Manchester City. The 26-year-old came through at Valencia.