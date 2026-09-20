"For me, that was it after the World Cup": DFB star announces "secret" retirement from the national team

"Officially, I haven't retired yet - I don't have social media - but I have retired. That was it for me after the World Cup," Groß said on Saturday after his gala performance in Brighton & Hove Albion's 3-0 win against champions Arsenal in the Premier League.

At 35, it was "time to wish the new generation nothing but the best", added Groß, who has hit top form since returning from Borussia Dortmund to his old stomping ground and is pushing near the top of the Premier League with the Seagulls. He said he still "continues to enjoy football at club level, but Germany are going through a transition right now - and I will keep my fingers crossed."

Asked about new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, who did not include Groß in his XXL squad for the upcoming four internationals, the midfielder said he expected "an awful lot".

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How many matches did Pascal Groß play for Germany?

Groß, who did not make his debut until the age of 32, won 19 caps for the Germany senior national team and scored one goal. He featured in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for each of the last two major tournaments and made one appearance at Euro 2024 in Germany and one at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit third in the Premier League. After five matchdays, Groß has three goals and four assists, making him the top scorer in what is probably the strongest league in the world.

After joining Brighton from FC Ingolstadt in 2017, Groß moved to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024. He returned to England at the start of 2026 and, under coach Fabian Hürzeler, has become the central anchor in the Seagulls' midfield, for whom he has already made 290 competitive appearances.