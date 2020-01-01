'For me it's clear' - Zungu not part of Ntseki's Bafana Bafana plans

The lanky midfield maestro says he is now focusing on his new club after being left out of the latest national team squad

international Bongani Zungu says it is clear that he is not part of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki's plans.

The 27-year-old central midfielder has twice been left out of the national team now by Ntseki, who recently announced his latest squad.

Zungu has been snubbed for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia which will take place this week.

The new FC player slammed Ntseki after he dropped him from the Bafana squad which was scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers in March 2020.

Zungu has now explained that he has made peace with the 50-year-old tactician's decision as South Africa prepare for next month's Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

”For me it's clear. I'm not part of his [Ntseki] vision, part of his plans,” Zungu said on Daily Sun.

”Perhaps I'm not good enough for his team. There are no hard feelings. I get the message and I respect it.

”So, I won't focus my energies on that. I'm going to focus on my new team and in the coach that believes in me."

Zungu recently joined Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on loan from Ligue 2 side .

The former midfield maestro is looking forward to playing under legend Steven Gerrard, who is the Rangers manager.

”It's very nice to hear the words of coach Steven Gerrard... talking about his belief in my abilities to bring me to such a massive club," he added.

"I spoke to my family. They understand. No hard feelings.”

Zungu has played 29 international matches for Bafana and he was amongst the team's best performers at the 2019 Afcon finals under coach Stuart Baxter.

Baxter was then replaced by Ntseki in August 2019 and the local tactician has been tasked with guiding Bafana to the 2022 Afcon finals.

Bafana will take on Namibia and Zambia on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, and both matches will be played in Rustenburg.