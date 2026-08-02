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For 33 million euros: Japan's goalkeeper on the verge of Paris Saint-Germain

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Z. Suzuki
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Paris Saint-Germain
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Italy
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The deal is in progress

Paris Saint-Germain have tabled an official bid to Parma for Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in this summer's transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG have put 33 million euros on the table for Suzuki.

The French champions now lead the race ahead of Juventus, having sent their formal offer, and Parma are ready to press ahead.

Suzuki himself has also received PSG's proposal, with the deal now moving forward.

Lucas Chevalier and Matvey Safonov shared goalkeeping duties for PSG last season after Gianluigi Donnarumma's sale to Manchester City.

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