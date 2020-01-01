‘Football can kill you, people are dead at Wits' - ex-Baroka FC coach Thobejane

The coach, who is currently in charge of Mpumalanga ABC Motsepe League side Passion FC, shared his thoughts on the Students' sale

Former FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been surprised by ' decision to sell their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma stunned the South African football fraternity when they announced that they have bought Wits' top-flight status last month, pending PSL approval.

Formed in 1921, Wits are the oldest club in the PSL and they have established themselves as one of the top teams in the country in the last six years as they constantly challenge for major trophies.

Thobejane explained that the news came as surprise to him and he sympathises with those who work for the Braamfontein-based side.

“That one is a surprise to everyone, the oldest team in the PSL. Even now it is like fake news but it’s a done deal,” Thobejane told Far Post.

“But we football lovers because of the history of Wits University [it is a surprise], but it has happened.

"We go back to ‘football can kill you’, people are dead at Wits University, millions and millions of people. So it is football, anything can happen at any given time."

Thobejane congratulated Tshakhuma chairman Masala Mulaudzi on purchasing the Clever Boys and he believes it will be good for the Limpopo province.

Mulaudzi is expected to relocate Wits to the Limpopo Province and rename the club, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“Whatever happened it means it makes sense because if someone is doing something it tells you that there is the sense in it," he said.

"It is just that we will always question why? Why this man? Why this team? Why Wits University from Gauteng to Limpopo?

“But if that is the case I can say to Mulaudzi, thumbs up because he did a marvellous job. He breaks the ice that man. I don’t know him but I love him and I can say to him he is a Big Man."

However, the 2015/16 NFD title-winning coach hopes Tshakhuma perform well in the elite league as Limpopo clubs tend to struggle in the competition.

“We support him and we pray to say that he stays there [top-flight]. Maybe Limpopo will have a team that will always be there, that can’t fight relegation because we are fighting relegation every time as teams from Limpopo."

Looking at the current PSL standings, Limpopo-based clubs Baroka, and Black are amongst the bottom four teams, with the current season expected to resume soon having been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic since March.