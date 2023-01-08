'Football can be funny sometimes' - Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane exonerates wasteful players after Sekhukhune United setback

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane refused to blame his players following Saturday’s loss to Sekhukhune United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Babina Noko midfielder Vusimuzi Mncube scored the only goal of the game four minutes into the second half to sink Amakhosi. The result spoiled Chiefs’ 53rd birthday celebrations on an evening their forwards were guilty of missing a glut of scoring chances.

Also, a defensive error by Edmilson Dove doomed Amakhosi’s evening but Zwane says he will not fault his players.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “I think sometimes football can be funny, we started the game a little bit sluggish, we allowed them to press us and not allowing to have time and space on the ball – but at the same time we had opportunities,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“I think the first half we had better chances than them to go into the break leading at least 2-0, it wasn’t to be… After conceding, we looked like scoring at any given time but it was one of those nights, where you can try everything but the keeper kept them in the game.

“We ended up losing but can’t falter the boys, they gave their best, did everything, and from the mistake, we can only learn from our mistakes… next time we’ll maybe be able to bury the chances we’re creating, that’s why I said football can be funny sometimes.”

AND WHAT MORE? While Zwane’s players were not prolific in front of goal, the Amakhosi tactician says he is not worried about that but is satisfied they managed to create scoring chances.

“The fact is, we created chances. It was going to be a worrying factor if we lost at home and did not create enough goal-scoring opportunities,” Zwane said.

“I’m disappointed that it was the club’s birthday, and we wanted to give a good present to the chairman, forefathers and everyone who has been part of the Chiefs’ journey.

“It didn’t happen, but these things do happen, and maybe we will come back stronger after this game because the good thing is that we created a lot of goal-scoring chances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat by Sekhukhune might have highlighted how Chiefs fail to rise on grand occasions. Saturday was momentous as they were celebrating the club’s anniversary, but they lost.

In October 2022, they lost to Chippa United and drew with TS Galaxy in days that sandwiched club chairman Kaizer Motaung’s 78th birthday.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: Amakhosi will now get ready to return to KwaZulu-Natal to meet AmaZulu in what could be a tough outing for them.