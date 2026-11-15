Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

A goal from RKC Waalwijk's match against FC Den Bosch is making its way around the world. Hans Kraay junior reckons Yoram van der Veen's strike was one of the finest ever in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

RKC controlled the all-Brabant clash with Den Bosch and took the lead after just ten minutes.

In the second half, the Waalwijk side pulled further ahead. Their goal to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute had people talking after the match.

Faissal Al Mazyani picked out Van der Veen with a superb long ball. Van der Veen plucked it out of the air, kept it up once more and volleyed it past goalkeeper Pepijn van der Merbel.

Advertisement Advertisement

From the ESPN studio, Kraay junior marvelled: "This is… Oh, oh, oh. This is so fantastic. The ball travels 40 metres. He just decides to keep it up for a moment."

Related Topics

Comparing Van der Veen to Dennis Bergkamp, he continued: "This is one of the finest goals I've ever seen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. He reminds me a little of Dennis Bergkamp."

The ESPN pundit concluded: "This technique is... This can't be a coincidence. I could watch this all evening."

Advertisement

By full-time, RKC had beaten Den Bosch 4-0, leapfrogging their opponents from Saturday evening in the table.

RKC are now ninth in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Den Bosch have to settle for tenth place.