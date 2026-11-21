Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

FC Groningen goalkeeper Lovro Stubljar made a huge blunder against sc Heerenveen on Saturday evening. Dylan Vente pounced on the mistake to score the opener.

Filling in for the suspended Etienne Vaessen, Stubljar had looked shaky even before that costly error.

The Slovenian had already given the ball away to Heerenveen early on, allowing Vente to score. The assistant referee spared Stubljar by flagging for offside.

Moments later, it went wrong again. The ball rolled towards Stubljar and he appeared able to pick it up easily. Vente was already frustrated by the failed attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

Then the 22-year-old keeper accidentally let the ball slip from his hands, leaving Vente to tap into an open goal: 0-1.

Groningen equalised soon after the break. Pelle Clement bundled the ball to Thom van Bergen. The striker controlled it and fired into the far corner: 1-1.