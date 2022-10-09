Folz: AmaZulu appoint former Marumo Gallants coach

AmaZulu have named Romain Folz as their new coach, the club announced in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Position was available after Truter's departure

Usuthu decided on 32-year-old Frenchman as successor

Left Marumo Gallants after just six games in charge

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu parted ways with Brandon Truter last week and Folz replaces the Cape Town-born coach. Folz will be assisted by Ayanda Dlamini and the two’s respective contracts run until the end of the season. The Frenchman gets a new job less than a month after he left his role as Marumo Gallants coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AmaZulu have established themselves as a highly ambitious side in recent seasons following Sandile Zungu’s takeover as club chairman. Their intentions are to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title. Folz inherits a team placed ninth on the table, eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. It is to be seen if Folz will steer Usuthu to at least the top four.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is Folz’s second job in the PSL and he has been working in Africa for a couple of years now. He has gathered experience as Uganda assistant coach as well as a similar role at Egyptian side Pyramids. He has also been Mauritania assistant coach and has also worked in Ghana and Botswana.

THE VERDICT: “I repeat my personal promise to our fans that I will do everything in my power to bring back the glory days at AmaZulu," said Zungu in a statement.

"We are championship material, there is no doubt about that. We can and will challenge for trophies both domestically and continentally. As the oldest club in the DStv Premiership, Usuthu is a heritage of South African football and therefore we must self-correct expeditiously whenever we hit snags,” Sandile Zungu said in the statement."

WHAT NEXT FOR FOLZ AND AMAZULU? Folz will start his tenure with a stern test as Usuthu face Orlando Pirates in their next match.