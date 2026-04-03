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Al Nassr v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Following their absence against Al-Najma… Date set for Koman and Martinez’s return to Al-Nasr

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
K. Coman
I. Martinez
Saudi Arabia
France
Spain

The French winger and the Spanish defender are out of today’s match

Media reports have revealed when Al-Nasr’s French winger Kingsley Coman and Spanish defender Iñigo Martínez are set to return to action, after it was confirmed they would miss the match against Al-Najma.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr’s head coach, had decided to exclude Coman and Martínez from the squad for today’s match against Al-Najma at Al-Awal Park, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Nassr’s Portuguese doctor, Carlos Miguel, has approved the duo’s return to action starting with the match following the Al-Najma fixture.

Read also... Jesus: The Saudi national team approached me... and this is my stance on leading them at the World Cup

The next match will take place on Saturday 11 April, when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Akhdoud in Najran, as part of the 28th round of the Roshen League.

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Martínez had been suffering from a torn hamstring, sustained before the start of the last international break, whilst Koman suffered a strain to his hamstring and calf during team training last Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr currently top the Saudi Pro League table this season with 67 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and five points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli.

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