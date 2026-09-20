Jonathan David piled on Real Madrid's misery on Sunday evening. The Atletico Madrid striker fired home his side's second goal in the Madrid derby, the seventh round of the Spanish league, leaving the Royal club in deep trouble and edging Atletico towards victory.

The Canada international's goal arrived from a swift attack. Giuliano Simeone whipped in a low cross inside the penalty area, and David popped up in the right place to steer the ball into the Real Madrid net with a single touch. That made it 2-0 to Atletico in the 59th minute.









Just six minutes separated the two blows. Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen saw red, Atletico won a penalty, and Alejandro Grimaldo tucked away the spot kick for the opener. David then struck again in a flash, punishing the chaos that had swept through the Real Madrid ranks.

Jose Mourinho moved fast after the first goal in a bid to rescue his side. The Portuguese coach threw on two substitutes, hauling off Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler for Antonio Rudiger and Ian Diomande, hoping to restore balance and blunt Atletico's attacking threat.

Real Madrid never got the chance to breathe. The second goal followed only minutes later, leaving Kylian Mbappe and his team-mates staring at a mountain to climb, with Atletico exploiting the extra man and the confusion to strike hard in the capital's derby.

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