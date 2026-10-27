Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SPORTEL Monaco 2026 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day 2Getty Images Entertainment
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Following the Mbappé crisis: official Spanish apology to the Chinese people

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
LaLiga
China
France
Spain
China

Will he save the situation?

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Liga, has apologised to the Chinese people on behalf of the league after Kylian Mbappé's controversial comments regarding an image mocking the Chinese leader.

The league chief expressed his regret over the resentment and offence the player's words caused, stressing that the Liga is working with its Chinese partners to resolve the crisis.

Posting a message via his account on X, Tebas wrote: "We are aware of the harm this matter has caused, and I would like, on behalf of the Spanish Liga, to extend our sincere apologies to the Chinese people."

He went on to highlight the fallout the incident could bring for Spanish football as a whole. "We cannot allow an individual act to tarnish this relationship or harm more than 20 clubs that take part in our professional competitions, as well as millions of Chinese fans," he explained.

Tebas recalled the ties the league has built with the Asian country over many years, a relationship founded on respect, trust and cooperation with the Chinese authorities, sporting institutions and television broadcasters, alongside millions of followers of Spanish football.

Contacts with the Chinese partners

Measures are already in motion. Tebas confirmed the Liga has begun acting, though he stopped short of revealing their nature. "We are taking the measures available to us, and we are working directly with our partners and the relevant parties in China to overcome this crisis," he said.

His message closed with an explicit affirmation of the strength of those ties. "Our commitment to China, its people and its institutions is firm. An individual incident cannot be allowed to harm a relationship built over many years," Tebas said.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google