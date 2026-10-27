Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Liga, has apologised to the Chinese people on behalf of the league after Kylian Mbappé's controversial comments regarding an image mocking the Chinese leader.

The league chief expressed his regret over the resentment and offence the player's words caused, stressing that the Liga is working with its Chinese partners to resolve the crisis.

Posting a message via his account on X, Tebas wrote: "We are aware of the harm this matter has caused, and I would like, on behalf of the Spanish Liga, to extend our sincere apologies to the Chinese people."

He went on to highlight the fallout the incident could bring for Spanish football as a whole. "We cannot allow an individual act to tarnish this relationship or harm more than 20 clubs that take part in our professional competitions, as well as millions of Chinese fans," he explained.

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

Tebas recalled the ties the league has built with the Asian country over many years, a relationship founded on respect, trust and cooperation with the Chinese authorities, sporting institutions and television broadcasters, alongside millions of followers of Spanish football.

Contacts with the Chinese partners

Measures are already in motion. Tebas confirmed the Liga has begun acting, though he stopped short of revealing their nature. "We are taking the measures available to us, and we are working directly with our partners and the relevant parties in China to overcome this crisis," he said.

His message closed with an explicit affirmation of the strength of those ties. "Our commitment to China, its people and its institutions is firm. An individual incident cannot be allowed to harm a relationship built over many years," Tebas said.