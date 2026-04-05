Following the Gerard Martin incident, Atlético Madrid accuses the Referees’ Committee of bias

Atlético Madrid have expressed their anger at the refereeing following their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga’s 30th round.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, there is considerable discontent within the club and the team over the failure to send off Barcelona’s Gerard Martin, as referee Busquets Ferrer initially showed him a red card, then changed it to a yellow after consulting the VAR.

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For this reason, Atlético Madrid has requested an official clarification from the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) regarding the “different standard” applied in similar situations.

The Madrid-based newspaper added: “At Atlético Madrid they say: ‘It’s impossible to compete when certain rules are explained to you, but then different ones are applied’.”

Atlético also believe that “the VAR officials are harming their colleagues, and we wish they would defend them as we do”.

“Clear mistakes”

Officials at the capital club believe they have suffered from clear mistakes for two consecutive rounds, due to the application of different standards, coincidentally in matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"AS" continued: "At the Red and Whites, they see that there is genuine bias towards certain teams. They stress that they respect the referees without issuing statements accusing them of being a ‘corrupt organisation’, as others have done."

The Rojiblancos officials cannot understand how Busquets Ferrer described Gerard Martín’s challenge as a ‘reckless act’, then changed the red card to a yellow, and they fully support the comments made by manager Diego Simeone, who said they are waiting for the Referees’ Technical Committee to explain clearly what happened in that incident.