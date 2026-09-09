Lamine Yamal has broken a Champions League record held by Kylian Mbappe, and he's done it just hours after taking a pointed swipe at the Real Madrid forward over the Ballon d'Or race.

The Barcelona star teed up Raphinha against Feyenoord on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Champions League league phase.

Barely three minutes were on the clock when the young Spaniard slipped the ball to Raphinha, who surged forward, danced past the Feyenoord defenders and buried the opener.

Yamal then had his own say. Twelve minutes from time he curled in Barcelona's fourth from a direct free-kick, before laying on a fifth for Gabriel Jesus.

Opta report that Yamal was involved in his 23rd Champions League goal, with 12 strikes and 11 assists to his name.

Those numbers make him the teenager with the most goal involvements in the history of the competition, edging out Mbappe, who managed 20 during his own teenage years.

All of it landed just hours after Yamal's fiery comments about Mbappe and the Ballon d'Or.

Asked at Monday's press conference whether he was worthy of the award, Yamal replied: "I don't think I need to say I deserve the award, because I'm not thinking about it."

He added: "I'm proud of my team and my national team, we are world champions and I couldn't ask for more than that. This is your job (the journalists'), and I'm not going to start begging for anything."

Many read that as a shot at Mbappe, who had said 24 hours earlier: "I have a feeling that I'm capable of winning it this year, which is why I haven't moved away from this goal. If I had the chance to vote, I would vote for myself."