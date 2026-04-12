Following Renard’s departure, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has dropped the “Moroccan Magician” ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is buzzing with activity as it prepares to reshuffle the national team’s coaching staff, with the expected departure of Herve Renard from his post.

The move is part of early preparations for the 2026 World Cup, as the Federation seeks to implement a new technical plan to ensure the “Green Falcons” perform at their best in the global tournament.

According to the Saudi programme “Nadina”, Moroccan Nasser Larguet is also expected to step down as technical director in the coming days.

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According to the source, the federation will not renew Larguet’s contract and instead appoint Englishman Matt Crocker, credited with helping to rebuild English football.

Sources also suggest that national team coach Hervé Renard is unlikely to stay, with his chances of remaining at less than 10%.

Larguet, often called a “Moroccan wizard” for his talent-spotting acumen, has extensive experience developing young players and previously ran the Mohammed VI Academy.







