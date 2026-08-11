Real Madrid announced on Monday that the attacker signed from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig will wear the No.25 shirt.

That means Diomande follows several big names. Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior all wore 25 at Real before switching numbers during their time in Madrid. Rodrygo now wears 11, Camavinga 6 and Vini Jr. has the iconic 7, once worn by Cristiano Ronaldo at Los Blancos.

Under Spanish rules, professional players must take squad numbers from 1 to 25, with 1 and 13 reserved for goalkeepers. If a club has a third professional goalkeeper, he usually wears 25. Right now, though, Madrid only have two keepers in the squad: Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

That's no coincidence, because several Real goalkeepers have also worn 25, including Courtois in his first season at the club, club legend Iker Casillas and Germany's Bodo Ilgner.

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Yan Diomande signs long-term contract at Real Madrid

Last Thursday, the Madrid club finally pushed through Diomande's transfer after prolonged back and forth. The Ivorian signed a contract in the Spanish capital until 2033, while Leipzig will receive a transfer fee of €125 million. Including bonus payments, the sum could reportedly rise to as much as €140 million.

On the base fee alone, Diomande now shares third place for the most expensive departure in Bundesliga history with Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool from Leverkusen in 2025 for €125 million. Only Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from BVB in 2023 for €127 million, and Ousmane Dembele, who joined FC Barcelona from BVB in 2017 for €148 million, cost more.

At his unveiling, the 19-year-old said the move to Madrid had fulfilled "a childhood dream" for him: "I am all the more grateful to those responsible at RB Leipzig for making this move possible despite my current contract."