Following in the footsteps of Kenan Yildiz: former Bayern Munich talent suddenly pushes into the foreground

Like most of Europe's elite clubs, Juventus are still without many of their biggest names as those players finish their extended World Cup break. Coach Luciano Spalletti has used pre-season to test a number of young talents. One in particular is catching the eye: Adin Licina.

Nine days ago, the 19-year-old German came off the bench to make his debut for Juve's senior side in the first friendly against Basel (0-0). According to the renowned Turin-based Tuttosport , he left an "excellent impression". Against Standard Liege (1-0) on Saturday, he even started on the right wing. Under the headline "Licina earns applause", Tuttosport wrote in its player ratings: "The best player of the first half. He particularly stands out with his ideas and his initiative, and even earns praise from Spalletti." Gazzetta dello Sport called him the "most eye-catching player".

Next up, Licina is reportedly set to travel with Juve's senior players on the club's pre-season tour of Hong Kong and Australia. The versatile attacker is continuing to follow in the footsteps of Kenan Yildiz.

Adin Licina: Bayern Munich have a sell-on clause

Back in 2022, Yildiz joined Juve on a free transfer from Bayern Munich's academy, climbed through the Under-19s and Under-23s into the first team, and has long since become an undisputed regular. Licina also came through the Munich campus but, just like Yildiz before him, eventually saw no realistic route into the senior side.

During the first half of last season, he played for the reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern. In winter, he joined Juventus on a free transfer six months before his contract expired. Licina is advised by the same agency as Yildiz. At Juve, he signed a contract until 2029. Bayern Munich reportedly secured a 30 per cent sell-on clause as well as a matching right if another club submit an offer for him at a later date. In the second half of the season, Licina featured for the Under-23s in the third-tier Serie C, registering two goal involvements in 11 appearances.

Just like Yildiz, who is from Regensburg, Licina also comes from Lower Bavaria, with Landshut his home town. While Yildiz plays for the Turkish national team, Licina, who has Bosnian and Montenegrin roots, represents the DFB at association level. In the summer, he took part in the European Under-19 Championship with Germany. The DFB side only lost to Spain in the final. Licina, though, started only the third group game, which was of no sporting importance. He then deliberately gave up a holiday to play his way into Spalletti's thinking during first-team pre-season, and so far the plan is working.