Following Al-Shabab's six-goal haul: Al-Ahli suffer a painful blow against Al-Sadd

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have been dealt a fresh blow this season, with one of their stars limping out of the clash against Qatar's Al-Sadd in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Only days earlier, the Saudi side were thrashed 6-1 by Al-Shabab in the 12th round of the Roshn Pro League.

France's Valentin Atangana picked up the injury in the first half against Al-Sadd and couldn't see the game out. Dutch head coach Marino Pusic hauled him off and sent on teammate Ziyad Al-Johani in his place.

Read also: Video: in Ronaldo's absence, Felix's storm leads Al-Nassr to destroy Pakhtakor

Technical and administrative instability now grips the club, and the turmoil has fuelled talk that Pusic could leave his post in the coming days.

Al-Ahli won the last two editions of the AFC Champions League Elite. A third straight title would be unprecedented, and that is exactly what they are chasing.