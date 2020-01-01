Fofana ends seven-month goal drought as Genoa hold Udinese

The Cote d’Ivoire international midfielder scored his second Serie A goal of the season in the Little Zebras’ draw with Davide Nicola’s side

Seko Fofana was on target as played out a 2-2 draw with in Sunday’s encounter.

Having made a substitute appearance in the Little Zebras' 2-0 win at AS on Thursday, the 25-year-old was handed a starter’s role by manager Luca Gotti alongside international William Troost-Ekong.

He justified his inclusion by handing the hosts a 44th-minute lead courtesy of Rodrigo De Paul’s assist. Paul received a pass from Ilija Nestorovski before finding the Cote d’Ivoire international, who headed past Mattia Perin after beating his markers.

#UdineseGenoa 1-0



44 - GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! FOFANAAAA!!! The Ivorian heads home De Paul's cross to put us 1-0 up!#ForzaUdinese ⚪️⚫️pic.twitter.com/NR5ov8Wv8S — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) July 5, 2020

In the 73rd minute, Fofana turned provider after helping captain Kevin Lasagna for his team’s second goal when he unleashed an unstoppable left-footed drive that flew into the roof of the net.



When it looked like the hosts were cruising home to secure all points at stake, the visitors launched an impressive comeback.

First, it was substitute Goran Pandev who got the ball rolling before Andrea Pinamonti levelled matters after scoring from the rebound of his missed penalty kick.

Fofana, who once featured for Premier League giants , was replaced in the 83rd minute by ’s Walace. The strike was his first since his last effort against on December 21, 2019.

Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong was on parade for the duration for his 25th appearance in Serie A so far this term.

Thanks to this draw, Udinese moved up to 15th in the Italian top-flight log having garnered 32 points from 30 games – seven points above the relegation zone. For Genoa, they are 17th with 27 points from the same number of games.



Fofana will be hoping to add to his goal tally when Gotti’s team visit who are at the base of the log.

After completing loan spells at and Bastia, the midfielder joined the Stadio Friuli giants on a five-deal worth £2.5 million.

Despite featuring for at U16, U17 and U19 levels, Fofana pledged his allegiance to Cote d’Ivoire – the country of his parents.

He made his debut in the Elephants’ 2-0 loss to on November 11, 2017 in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification game.