Foden is no Messi but Man City are the right club for him to flourish at - Bellamy

The highly-rated midfielder has committed to a new contract with the Premier League champions despite facing fierce competition for places

Manchester City are the right club and Pep Guardiola the right manager for Phil Foden, says Craig Bellamy, with the youngster being backed to flourish in demanding surroundings.

At just 18 years of age, big things are expected of a highly-rated midfielder.

Foden is already an U17 World Cup winner and a man with 24 senior appearances for City to his name.

He has committed to a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions, with the necessary assurances given to him that he will see regular game time.

Some have questioned whether he will see enough minutes amid fierce competition for places, but Bellamy believes the right call has been made – with there few players of his age that make an immediate impact on a first-team stage.

The former City forward told Sky Sports: "He is definitely, at younger age groups, one of England's best players coming through and you want to see him get game time. You don't want to see his development get stalled.

"But I actually believe he's at the right club. He's definitely with the right manager. He is getting game time, he is involved with the squad. He isn't maybe getting enough games but he's 18.

"How many 18-year-olds, at the level Manchester City are this present moment, are really getting regular game time, breaking into their teams?

"You always get the odd one, the odd two exceptions. You know [Lionel] Messi can go in and hold down his position but these are once-in-a-lifetime types of players.

"I do believe he has a future at Manchester City, with the players he's training with and the manager.

"He's going to learn so much and actually I do believe he's going to come through the Man City ranks, get more game time as the season goes on. I wouldn't say next year, I'd say the year after he'd be looking to hopefully establish himself in the first team."

Foden was handed a starting berth by Guardiola for a Champions League clash with Hoffenheim on Wednesday and completed 90 minutes as City secured a 2-1 win and progressed to the last 16 as winners of Group F.