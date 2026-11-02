Record-breaker Kai Havertz stood grinning under the Anfield floodlights as Arsenal fans celebrated their first league win in Liverpool for 14 years and their move to the top of the table. "It means a lot to the whole club," said the Germany striker, whose special goal settled Sunday's 1-0 (1-0) victory.

With his 46th Premier League goal, Havertz moved ahead of former Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan (45) to become the outright leading German goalscorer in England's top flight. "It's something I'm very, very proud of. It took time, but achieving it is special nonetheless," Havertz said in his Sky interview. "Of course, I'm also pleased to be able to represent Germans here in England as a German."

His record-breaking goal also ended a league drought stretching back to early September. Against Liverpool and Germany team-mate Florian Wirtz, the 27-year-old showed again how important he can be in big games.

Havertz follows Podolski and puts cup humiliation behind Arsenal

The last Arsenal player to score a Premier League winner in Liverpool was Lukas Podolski, who opened the scoring in a 2-0 win in September 2012. The 2014 World Cup winner scored "only" 19 league goals in England.

"We were told before the game that Arsenal last won here 14 years ago," Havertz said. Of the fans, he added: "We're all extremely proud to be able to give them that in return." England international Declan Rice set up Havertz's goal (16th minute) perfectly, leaving the former Leverkusen player with a tap-in.

Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's slip-up against Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1) with their win at Anfield and returned to the top of the table. The champions' lead is now three points. Tuesday's embarrassing League Cup exit at fourth-tier Fleetwood Town is behind them, thanks to Havertz.

"After the defeat against Fleetwood, it looked like the end of the world," said manager Mikel Arteta. "But then you have to pick yourself up again and understand that that is precisely the beauty of this game." Arsenal responded with a battling performance. "Today everyone really enjoyed defending as well," said Havertz.

On Wednesday, the Gunners return to Champions League action away to Slavia Prague. Havertz has scored 15 goals in the competition so far. German record-holder Thomas Müller (57) remains a long way off.