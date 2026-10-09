Flick: Yamal is the best player in the world, and the Barcelona star will return against Betis

Hansi Flick, Barcelona's coach, has ruled Marc Bernal out as an option to fill the left centre-back role at Barça.

Quizzed about the difficulty of playing after a long break and the congested schedule ahead, Flick told his pre-Getafe press conference: "These breaks are part of our work, and I don't like them but I can't change them, and we have to focus on the next match, where five hugely important matches await us, and we have to prepare, and we will do that."

Would he rotate with that run in mind? Flick said: "We always do the same thing, the talk is always about the next match being the most important and nothing changes, and the next opponent is Getafe and they will be a tough rival, we know how they play and it is usually difficult to play against them."

Pressed on Frenkie de Jong's return, Flick replied: "He will perhaps be available against Betis, his condition is good and there is no pain, but he needs time and we will give it to him."

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Is Joan García ready to play? Barça's coach said: "Ter Stegen is always an option, as is Szczęsny, but seeing what he produced today, Joan is in a very good position and I think he will be able to start."

De Jong could feature at centre-back, Flick confirmed: "He can certainly play there, we have several options and Frenkie is one of the options to play in the centre-back role."

Could Marc Bernal fill in as a left centre-back? Flick explained: "He has played there sometimes in training, but we don't see him in that position, for a young player with such talent it is good to play in his position and improve and gain more confidence, and he is producing very good performances in recent matches, and I don't see him as an option to play as a centre-back."









The competition for the left-back slot pleases him. Barça's coach said: "For each position we have two players, and everyone has to play at their highest level, otherwise we can replace him and everyone knows that, and I see this in training, everyone knows that 100% must be given and the intensity I see pleases me a lot, and for the club and for everyone it is very good to have a player like Espart from La Masia for the next four years."

Then there is the purple patch Lamine Yamal is enjoying. Flick signed off: "His level is superb, and the same with Spain, and I watched him in London where I was in the stands, and you have to think about the players from a different perspective, Cubarsí and Yamal are young and recover faster, and if he plays 60 or 70 minutes that is a good thing, although he wants to play everything because he loves to play, and he will be the best player in the world if he isn't already, he is at the top and very close, and if he continues like this and tries to improve with this mentality then I am happy with him."