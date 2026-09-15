Flick: these matters are beyond my control, and I dream of the Champions League title before 2029

Barcelona's German coach Hansi Flick has acknowledged just how tough Wednesday's clash with Racing Santander will be in the sixth round of the Spanish League.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Flick turned to the challenge of managing his players' workload after the international break. "These are things I cannot change. They put everything together after a long World Cup, and it was necessary, but for the club it is not the best option. We have to be honest and accept the situation. They took this decision and we have to accept it."

Asked about the choice of the "Spotify Camp Nou" to host the 2029 Champions League final, the Blaugrana coach was upbeat: "Our dream is to win the Champions League before this date. They told us this news and it is good news for the club, and this stadium, when its construction is complete, will be amazing."

Would he still be in the dugout by then? Flick did not commit. "I will be there 100% for sure, whether as a coach or as a fan, and we will see what happens. No one knows what may happen in the future, and in football anything is possible. I am currently enjoying being at Barcelona and coaching the team, but no one knows what may happen."

Reminded of his line last year that "ego kills success", Flick explained: "We are fully focused, and you cannot win titles today, you can only achieve them when their time comes. This is our mentality, and at the moment it is in our hands to put in the effort every day and the results will come later. We are focused on this, and everyone knows that if you win the Ballon d'Or or collective titles, the collective titles are the most important to me."

Gavi's situation drew a firm response from the Barcelona boss. "All players are important to us, and every player we have in the squad is very important and we need everyone. Gavi has great ambition and always wants to play, as he took part in the first match, then suffered an injury and returned afterwards. The team is going well at the moment but we need everyone, and the most important thing is that everyone knows we need them and that they be positive. He is training well and this is what I want to see from him."

Chasing a seventh straight win, Flick signed off with a warning about the visitors. "What we want is to win the matches and secure victory in every game, but we are not thinking about anything other than tomorrow's match only. Tomorrow we face an important match at our stadium against an opponent who delivers a very good performance, and it is impressive to see how they play and the courage they show, as they always attack in depth and in the spaces. It will not be an easy match and we need everyone to be at their full focus to prove that we are the best."



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