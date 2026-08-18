Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has confirmed Raphinha will captain the side against Egypt's Al Ahly tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Joan Gamper Trophy, with Pedri and Eric Garcia alongside him until the squad's captains are settled by a final vote once the roster is complete.

Flick explained on Tuesday that he had made a personal, temporary call on the captaincy, holding off on the final vote until Barcelona finalise their squad list.

Frenkie de Jong is also one of the club's captains, the German pointed out, but injury keeps him out for now. Flick stressed how strong his bond with the Dutchman is and refused to entertain any speculation over his future.

"I think the current pre-season is not like the usual pre-seasons," Flick told "Barça TV". "Eight players joined training a week ago. We have to adapt and manage things. From what I've seen over the last few days, the level of quality has risen a lot. I'm very happy with what I've seen in training. We have a great team and we're ready to compete for everything."

"For me too, this is an exceptional match because it's the first of the season at our stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou, with the fans present," Flick added. "Last season, we won all our matches at home, and that was very important in winning the La Liga title. The support of the Barcelona fans was fantastic. We need their passion, their energy and their support."

"Raphinha will give the speech," he continued. "De Jong is the third captain, because Marc and Araujo are not present. But Frenkie is currently unavailable, and I have provisionally decided the identity of the captains until we hold the vote, because the team's squad list is not yet complete. I think other players will join, and one of the players may leave. Therefore, we will not hold the vote before the squad list is completed. Until that happens, Raphinha will be captain alongside Eric and Pedri. And De Jong as well, but he is injured."

"This is the decision I have made, and my relationship with De Jong is very good," Flick concluded. "He is an extremely professional player, and our relationship is excellent. I talk to him a lot about the upcoming match and other things happening around the team. He is an important player, he has quality and he gives a lot."