Flick set to stay on as Bayern Munich coach until end of season

The former Bavarians midfielder looks set to be rewarded for reviving the German giants' form in the weeks since Niko Kovac's sacking

chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested interim head coach Hansi Flick is likely to remain in charge for the rest of the 2019-20 season, stating: "There's nothing to be said against it."

Flick has overseen eight wins from 10 games in all competitions, having been placed in charge when Niko Kovac was sacked at the start of November.

After Bayern beat Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday , thanks to late goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry, Rummenigge outlined his happiness with the club's progress.

"I make no secret of the fact that we are satisfied with the development of the team and the quality of play," Rummenigge told Sky .

"The results are also very good. There's nothing to be said against it.

"Both parties are satisfied. He's doing a good job."

Bayern have scored 32 goals in their 10 matches under Flick and will head into the winter break four points off the top of the table.

Asked about his future, Flick said: "We will find the time to sit down together on Sunday. I'm not in a hurry and we'll see how things go."

Kovac won the league and cup double during his first season in charge of Bayern, the first man to achieve the feat as both a player and a manager.

However, he was dismissed following a 5-1 thrashing against former club last month that meant the Bavarian giants had failed to win half of their opening 10 Bundesliga matches.

Article continues below

Flick, also a former Bayern midfielder, was immediately placed in interim charge. The 54-year-old only returned to the club in the summer as assistant to Kovac and was considered an outsider for the permanent job, with a number of established names linked.

Former boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex- manager Mauricio Pochettino were among those mentioned. Former manager Arsene Wenger is also believed to have held talks with the club, though the Frenchman ultimately took up a role at FIFA as head of global football development instead.

Bayern’s next match after the Bundesliga winter break is a trip to on January 19.