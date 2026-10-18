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Flick seeks to settle his score with Enrique in the heart of the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Luis Enrique
H. Flick
France
Spain
Germany

The German coach is seeking revenge

Hansi Flick wants revenge. The Barcelona boss comes up against Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday evening in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Barcelona have been ticking along nicely this season on both fronts, banking 27 points from nine La Liga matches for a perfect record, plus six points from their opening two games in Europe.

Saint-Germain have matched them, taking six points from two rounds against Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City.

Twice Flick and Enrique have met before. The first ended in a draw, the second went to the Spaniard.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", that first meeting arrived in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Flick in charge of Germany and Luis Enrique of Spain, and it finished 1-1.

Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead on 62 minutes. Niclas Fullkrug levelled for the Germans seven minutes from the end.

Round two came last season, again in the Champions League league phase, but by then Flick had Barcelona and Lucho had Paris Saint-Germain. The French side won it 2-1.

Ferran Torres, now on the books at Paris, gave Barcelona the lead at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. Senny Mayulu hauled the visitors level on 38 minutes, and in the closing moments Goncalo Ramos, now at Milan, struck the decisive winner.


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