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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-TRAININGAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Flick's exceptional appearance: a humanitarian message and details revealing the secrets of his new account

H. Flick
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Champions League
Germany
Spain
England

27 accounts only

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
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Hansi Flick didn't need long to prove his popularity extends well beyond the pitch. Barcelona's head coach made an exceptional start on social media the moment he launched his official Instagram account, a move that quickly became a talking point among the Catalan club's fans.

Within 24 hours of his arrival on the platform, the German approached the one million follower mark, surpassing 950,000. It was a clear sign of the interest he commands among Barcelona's supporters, who rushed to follow his new account and react to his first appearance.

Flick posted only a single post and two stories, yet that was enough to draw hundreds of thousands of followers without flooding the account with photos and videos. His public appeal isn't tied solely to what he delivers on the pitch for Barcelona. It extends to his daily life and his personality away from the touchline.

For his first message on Instagram, Flick went straight to the fans. He expressed his delight at joining the platform and his desire to share some details of his daily life in the Catalan city.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

The German coach wrote: "Hello Culers! I am very happy to share with you some moments of my daily life in Barcelona. Thank you very much for your support. Visca Barça!".

Closing with a greeting in Catalan, Flick signalled his desire to speak to the club's fans in their own language and to thank them for the love and support he has enjoyed since taking charge of the team.

The post did not go unnoticed. It gathered more than one million likes, making his first appearance the focus of wide interest from Barcelona's fans and football followers alike.

The figures stunned from the opening moments. Just one hour after creating his official verified account, Flick's follower count hit 283,000, before the surge continued at an accelerating pace through the following hours, passing 950,000 and closing in on one million in less than a day.

Two stories and two messages that reveal Flick's personality

Flick's debut wasn't limited to the welcome post. He turned to the Stories feature to reach his followers through two messages carrying very different content.

In the first, the German coach renewed his welcome to Barcelona's fans, voiced his enthusiasm for being on Instagram and confirmed his desire to share some moments of his daily life during his time in the city.

The second story struck a tender, human note. Flick used a photo from one of Barcelona's training sessions to express his solidarity with the victims of the tragic train accident in Toledo.

The German coach wrote in English: "My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic train accident in Toledo. My thoughts are with all those affected, and I wish a speedy and full recovery to the injured".

His words carried a striking human dimension. Keen to offer his condolences to the families of the victims and support to the injured, Flick made the gesture one of the standout moments of his first appearance on the platform.

The following list reveals Flick's priorities

One detail stood out on Flick's new account: the list of accounts he chose to follow numbered just 27.

Strikingly, the German coach confined his interest to the circle around his work at Barcelona. He followed the official account of the Catalan club alongside the personal accounts of the 26 players in the squad.

That choice reflects Flick's focus on his current footballing environment and his determination to keep the account tied to the club and its players, at the start of a digital journey that opened with huge numbers and striking fan interaction.

Between the welcome message, the human gesture towards the victims of the Toledo accident and the tightly limited following list, Flick revealed a few sides of his personality off the pitch. His first appearance on Instagram had become a public event that surpassed many people's expectations.

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