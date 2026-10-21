A former Bayern Munich star has cast doubt on the coaching competence of Germany's Hans Flick, just hours after Barcelona's painful 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Hans Dorfner lined up alongside Flick in the Bayern Munich ranks. Now he's questioned his old team-mate's tactical nous, even while praising his way with players.

Speaking exclusively to Tribuna, Dorfner admitted he doesn't rate Flick as a football expert, despite their close relationship.

"Hans Flick isn't exactly a brilliant football expert either," he said. "I know him well. We have a very friendly relationship. I don't want to offend him, but there are certainly others with a deeper understanding."

What Flick does have, Dorfner reckons, is a gift for man-management. "But he is brilliant at dealing with people. He talks to the players and knows how to handle them."

The pair played together at Bayern Munich from 1986 to 1990.

Three trophies came their way during that spell: two Bundesliga titles in the 1988/89 and 1989/90 seasons, plus the German Super Cup in 1987.

They also reached the 1987 European Cup final together, losing out to Porto.

Another criticism for Michael Olise

Michael Olise got a mixed verdict too. Dorfner named the French winger as the player who has surprised him more than any other this season, but took aim at his conduct away from the game.

He's no fan of the way the Bayern winger carries himself in public, insisting he owes young supporters a better example.

"At Bayern, honestly, I have to mention Olise," he said. "He isn't my favourite player, because I don't really like the way he presents himself, behaves and conducts himself."

"He is a public figure, and children are watching him," he added. "He should be a good role model, instead of wandering around wearing his cap and not giving interviews."

On the football itself, though, Dorfner had nothing but praise. "But it's about playing football and those ninety minutes. And what Olise delivers there is wonderful, I have to say that."